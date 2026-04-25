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Houses for sale in Lipniskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Lipniskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lipniskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 44 m²
House for sale with a total area of 44.1 square meters in a picturesque place, located on a …
$2,900
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