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Residential properties for sale in Lipniskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Lipniskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lipniskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 44 m²
House for sale with a total area of 44.1 square meters in a picturesque place, located on a …
$2,900
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