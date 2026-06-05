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Houses with garden for sale in Liasnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Liasnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Liasnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
An option worth considering! Object for living or under an agricultural estate on the bank o…
$60,000
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