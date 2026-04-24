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Warehouses for sale in Liadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Warehouse 109 m² in Liadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 109 m²
Liadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 109 m²
A detached building of 108.8 m2 is for sale on a plot of 22 acres. D. Rivers, Lyadensky S/S,…
$14,500
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