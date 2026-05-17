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Pool Houses for sale in Lepiel District, Belarus

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Domzarycki sielski Saviet
4
Kamienski sielski Saviet
3
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House in Domzarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Domzarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 238 m²
A unique country house (house) on the shore of the Berezinsky Canal is for sale in a unique …
$55,000
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Properties features in Lepiel District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
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