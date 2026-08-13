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Offices for Sale in Lapicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Office 3 410 m² in Lapicy, Belarus
Office 3 410 m²
Lapicy, Belarus
Rooms 30
Area 3 410 m²
Floor 1/3
Investment offer! A multifunctional building with high investment potential is for sale. A c…
$881,954
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