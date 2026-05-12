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Residential properties with garden for sale in Kryvasielski sielski Saviet, Belarus

;
houses
7
1 property total found
in Kryvoje Sialo, Belarus
Kryvoje Sialo, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Comfortable half of a residential building in a picturesque place near the Vilei reservoir ❤…
$15,200
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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Properties features in Kryvasielski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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