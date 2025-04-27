Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kobryn District
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garden

Cottages with garden for sale in Kobryn District, Belarus

Kobryn
4
Cottage Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage in Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
Cottage
Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
Area 110 m²
One-family apartment building for sale in the suburbs of Kobrin. The house was built in 2014…
$94,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 142 m²
Offered for sale a beautiful eco-friendly residential house in Scandinavian style on the str…
$234,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kobryn District, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go