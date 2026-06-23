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Manufacture Buildings in Kisieliaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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1 property total found
Manufacture 1 355 m² in Barysava, Belarus
Manufacture 1 355 m²
Barysava, Belarus
Area 1 355 m²
Floor 1/1
The building of the car service (purpose - building specialized for repair and maintenance o…
$263,516
VAT
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