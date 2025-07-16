Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kapyĺ
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Kapyĺ, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartment in Kapyĺ, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kapyĺ, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 74 m²
Floor 5/5
We bring to your attention a room in Kopyla, Partizanskaya Street 6/2. Room with an area of …
$5,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go