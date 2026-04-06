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Warehouses for sale in Kamenets District, Belarus

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Warehouse 429 m² in Kamyanyets, Belarus
Warehouse 429 m²
Kamyanyets, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 429 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale building (garages) in Kamenets 1984 p. p., the area of the building-429.4 sq. m., w…
$25,000
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