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Manufacture Buildings in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Manufacture 325 m² in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 325 m²
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 2
Premises for the production of woodworking tools are for sale.All details by phone. OOO "Tv…
$96,000
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