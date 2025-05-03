Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Iueuski selski Savet, Belarus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
3 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/5
Three-bedroom apartment with good renovation, ready for accommodation ❤️ Spacious three-bedr…
$42,500
Close
3 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/9
Spacious apartment in the prestigious area of Borisov ❤️ Three impassable rooms, a large kit…
$81,000
Close
1 room apartment in Vilejka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vilejka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2/5
One-bedroom apartment in the city center on the 2nd floor. ❤️For sale a cozy one-bedroom apa…
$21,900
Close
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
Your country dream is waiting for you! For sale 2-storey cottage! Dreaming of a quiet corne…
$27,500
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 28 m²
For sale a cozy country house with furniture 26 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Pukhovic…
$12,950
House in Sarocynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Sarocynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
A well-kept house in a small village, near a forest and a pond ❤️Log house on a spacious wel…
$1,947
Close
3 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/9
We offer for sale or exchange a three-room apartment located on the street. Soviet, 97 in th…
$32,500
1 room apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3/5
Bright and warm apartment - Cozy 1-room apartment - Total area - 38.1 sq.m. - Well thought …
$39,900
1 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/9
1-bedroom apartment, Brest, Suvorov str., 1985, 3 / 9 brick, 29.1 / 28.5 / 12.9 / 6.8, bathr…
$38,200
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 92 m²
Contract number with agency 406 from 2025-05-02
$48,000
3 room apartment in Vugly, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vugly, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/5
Ready apartment in a brick house ❤️ For sale a cozy three-bedroom apartment with renovation …
$46,500
Close
1 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/5
1-bedroom apartment, Brest, Dubrovskaya Street, 1975, 2/5 panel, 42.6 / 42.6 / 17.2 / 10.0, …
$40,000
