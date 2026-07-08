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Apartments for sale in Indurski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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2 room apartment in Indura, Belarus
2 room apartment
Indura, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in an 8-apartment, two-storey brick house in Ag. Indura, 25 k…
$35,475
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