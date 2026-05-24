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Residential properties for sale in Hudahajski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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1 property total found
House in Hudahajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hudahajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
A cozy new house for sale.Grodno region, Ostrovetsky district, Gudogaysky s/s, ST "LOSE".202…
$25,627
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