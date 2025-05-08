Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Hrodna Region, Belarus

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
1 room studio apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 11/11
$58,000
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
1 room studio apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 14/19
The apartment has been renovated from high-quality materials. Built-in appliances and furnit…
$80,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Hrodna Region, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go