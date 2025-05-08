Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Hrodna, Belarus

2 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
1 room studio apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 11/11
$58,000
1 room studio apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
1 room studio apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 14/19
The apartment has been renovated from high-quality materials. Built-in appliances and furnit…
$80,000
