  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Manufacture

Monthly rent of industrial premises in Hrodna Region, Belarus

4 properties total found
Manufacture 132 m² in Dubrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 132 m²
Dubrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 132 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer for rent production areas ideal for the business of manufacturing metal structures …
$1,200
per month
Manufacture 80 m² in Lida, Belarus
Manufacture 80 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/4
A part of the administrative and production building on the 1st floor is rented ready for us…
Price on request
Manufacture 193 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Manufacture 193 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 5
Long-term rental of isolated premises for household services. Located on the first floor wit…
$965
per month
Manufacture 146 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Manufacture 146 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 4
A multifunctional premises in the Historical Center Grodno with a developed infrastructure o…
$674
per month
