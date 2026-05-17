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Residential properties for sale in Hnieznauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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2 properties total found
House in Hniezna, Belarus
House
Hniezna, Belarus
Area 57 m²
For sale neat house with amenities in ag. Sneaky near Volkovysk. To the city 8 km on good as…
$16,000
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House in Hniezna, Belarus
House
Hniezna, Belarus
Area 91 m²
For sale a large and neat block-brick house with all the amenities in ag. Sneaky near Volkov…
$17,000
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