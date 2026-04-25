Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Haranski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus

сommercial properties
5
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse 96 m² in Navasielle, Belarus
Warehouse 96 m²
Navasielle, Belarus
Area 96 m²
For sale is a spacious room with an area of 95.8 square meters, consisting of isolated rooms…
$59,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go