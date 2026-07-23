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Manufacture Buildings in Khalopenichy, Belarus

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2 properties total found
Manufacture 412 m² in Khalopenichy, Belarus
Manufacture 412 m²
Khalopenichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 412 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of a production building of 412.2 m2 for food business / Ready business (Holopenici)Own…
$148,309
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Manufacture 412 m² in Khalopenichy, Belarus
Manufacture 412 m²
Khalopenichy, Belarus
Area 412 m²
Sale of a production building of 412.2 m2 for food business / Ready business (Holopenici) O…
$148,628
Leave a request
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