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Residential properties for sale in Khalopenichy, Belarus

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1 property total found
2 room house in Khalopenichy, Belarus
2 room house
Khalopenichy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 1
Investment land in the urban village of Holopenichy near Lake Selyava (Deyanovshchyna), 15 m…
$7,000
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