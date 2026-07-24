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Warehouses for sale in Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Warehouse 175 m² in Hajna, Belarus
Warehouse 175 m²
Hajna, Belarus
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/1
Capital detached building with an area of 175 m2 on its own huge fenced plot of 39 acres! Th…
$58,435
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