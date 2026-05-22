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Manufacture Buildings in Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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1 property total found
Manufacture 333 m² in Lahaza, Belarus
Manufacture 333 m²
Lahaza, Belarus
Area 333 m²
Floor 1/1
A good investment today, the key to the success of your business tomorrow! For sale is a woo…
$118,300
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