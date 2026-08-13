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Houses with garden for sale in Jeziaryscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Jeziarysca, Belarus
House
Jeziarysca, Belarus
Area 49 m²
House for sale in the town of Ezerishch (Gorodok district of Vitebsk region), near the check…
$4,800
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