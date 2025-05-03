Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dzyarzhynsk
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus

3 properties total found
House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 55 m²
For sale a house for year-round living 40 km from the Moscow Ring Road in Dzerzhinsk. The pl…
$31,400
House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 44 m²
For sale a single apartment house on 11 acres of land (PNV) 15 minutes drive from Minsk! Use…
$28,600
House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 99 m²
A house for sale in the picturesque area of Dzerzhinsk.A quiet, peaceful place, around priva…
$65,000
