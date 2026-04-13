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Monthly rent of warehouses in Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Warehouse 100 m² in Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 100 m²
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
rented premises from 100m2 to 800m2.The premises can be used for production, warehouse, trad…
$1,260
per month
VAT
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