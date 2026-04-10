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Monthly rent of houses in Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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1 property total found
3 room house in Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room house
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
A cozy cottage in picturesque Ryabinivka is rented, located only 32 km from the Moscow Ring …
$1,200
per month
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