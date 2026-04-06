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Apartments for sale in Dzieraunouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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4 room apartment in Dzieraunaja, Belarus
4 room apartment
Dzieraunaja, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer a unique opportunity to purchase a house legally decorated as an apartment. The hou…
$13,000
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