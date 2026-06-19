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Apartments for sale in Dzieraunianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Dzieraunianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dzieraunianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale two-bedroom apartment at the address: Minsk region, Stolbtsovsky district, village.…
$30,271
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2 room apartment in Dzieraunianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dzieraunianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/2
Address: Stolbtsovo district, ag. Village, Naberezhnaya Street, 7 Number of rooms 2, includi…
$31,462
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