Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dukorski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

;
Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture 2 311 m² in Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 2 311 m²
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 2 311 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer to buy a capital building with a plot located at the address: Minsk region, Pukhovi…
$897,304
VAT
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go