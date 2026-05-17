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Apartments for sale in Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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2 room apartment in Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/2
It's not for sale. A ready-made scenario for your quiet life is for sale!Meet - a two-room a…
$37,500
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