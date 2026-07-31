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Manufacture Buildings in Dubrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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2 properties total found
Manufacture 805 m² in Dubrounia, Belarus
Manufacture 805 m²
Dubrounia, Belarus
Area 805 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale administrative and economic building 11 km from Lida, in Sterkovo. The building is …
$223,652
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Manufacture 3 526 m² in Dubrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 3 526 m²
Dubrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 3 526 m²
A multifunctional production and warehouse complex is sold, including a complex of capital b…
$497,717
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