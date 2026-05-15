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Restaurants for sale in Damacauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Restaurant 246 m² in Damacauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Restaurant 246 m²
Damacauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 246 m²
Floor 1/1
Cafe building in the property in Gp. Domachevo Brest district with a total area of 246.1 squ…
$170,000
VAT
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