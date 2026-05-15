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Cottages with garden for sale in Ciurliouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Cottage in Nasilava, Belarus
Cottage
Nasilava, Belarus
Area 211 m²
Beautiful house with high-quality repairs, near Molodechno. It is possible to exchange for a…
$153,000
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Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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Properties features in Ciurliouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
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