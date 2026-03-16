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Warehouses for sale in Cervien, Belarus

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Warehouse 416 m² in Cervien, Belarus
Warehouse 416 m²
Cervien, Belarus
Area 416 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of warehouse, production of WormAddress: Cherven, Barykina Street, 56AArea: 416.4 m2War…
$104,000
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