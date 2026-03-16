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Shops for sale in Cervien, Belarus

сommercial properties
3
2 properties total found
Shop 792 m² in Cervien, Belarus
Shop 792 m²
Cervien, Belarus
Area 792 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of warehouse, office, commercial premises in ChervenAddress: Cherven, Sovetskaya Street…
$198,100
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Shop 1 026 m² in Cervien, Belarus
Shop 1 026 m²
Cervien, Belarus
Area 1 026 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of shop, warehouse WormAddress: Cherven, Minskaya St. 2Area: 1,026.2 m2On sale:1. Admin…
$600,000
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