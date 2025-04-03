Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Chaciuchouski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Chaciuchouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Chaciuchouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciuchouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 105 m²
Cottage of ST Kamysh. 2 sites are sold .... The house is located on 1 .. Garage, a beautiful…
$8,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Chaciuchouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes