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Cottages with garden for sale in Cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Cottage in Cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
Object code 29624: We work for the owner! Buying this object-- You're not paying the agency …
$105,000
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