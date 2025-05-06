Show property on map Show properties list
Restaurants for sale in Barysaw District, Belarus

2 properties total found
Restaurant 220 m² in Staraa Metca, Belarus
Restaurant 220 m²
Staraa Metca, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a building for public catering (canteen) in the village of Staraya Metcha. Total…
$6,900
Restaurant 241 m² in Glivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 241 m²
Glivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 241 m²
Floor 1/2
-siting the finished hotel-restaurant business! 2 km from Borisov, on the M1, Minsk Region…
$340,000
