  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Baraulanski selski Savet
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Warehouse

Monthly rent of warehouses in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus

Warehouse 321 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Warehouse 321 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 321 m²
Floor 1/2
I will rent a house for a warehouse. In the village of Borovlyany. Asphalted wide road, good…
$50
per month
Warehouse 146 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 146 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
A square-warehouse room of a square shape with a strong concrete floor. The height of the ce…
$2,208
per month
Warehouse 200 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 200 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Unheated warehouse for rent, area 580.9 sq.m, ceiling height 6 m, 2 entrance gates, fenced t…
Price on request
