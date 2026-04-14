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Monthly rent of houses in Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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3 properties total found
5 room house in Sonyechny, Belarus
5 room house
Sonyechny, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 3
A modern townhouse is rented in the nearest suburb of Minsk, just 500 meters from the ring r…
$1,800
per month
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3 room house in Sonyechny, Belarus
3 room house
Sonyechny, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Cottage town Solnechny is located in a picturesque suburb of Minsk, in the cozy village of t…
$2,000
per month
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Cottage 7 bedrooms in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Area 391 m²
Floor 2/2
The unique location is only 4 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Logoi direction. You get t…
$5,000
per month
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