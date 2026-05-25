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  2. Belarus
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Business for Sale in Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Established business 2 273 m² in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Established business 2 273 m²
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Area 2 273 m²
Floor 2/4
Tennis courts for sale in ValerianovoAddress: Minsky District, Borovlyansky S/S, Valeryanovo…
$3,41M
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