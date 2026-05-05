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Сommercial property in Bahusevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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3 properties total found
Commercial property 100 m² in Bahusevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial property 100 m²
Bahusevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy manor in a quiet place! 50 acres of land! Located in Ostrovsky Transportation on the Be…
$275,000
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Commercial property 50 m² in Bahusevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial property 50 m²
Bahusevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
Cozy manor in a quiet place! 20 acres of land! Located in Ostrovsky Transportation on the Be…
$140,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 100 m² in Bahusevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial property 100 m²
Bahusevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy manor in a quiet place! 50 acres of land! Located in Ostrovsky Transportation on the Be…
$275,000
Leave a request
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