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Cottages for sale in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Cottage in Babovicy, Belarus
Cottage
Babovicy, Belarus
Area 160 m²
Spacious cozy house in an environmentally friendly place! For sale a comfortable and warm ho…
$157,000
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