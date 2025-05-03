Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus

Manufacture 297 m² in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Manufacture 297 m²
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Rooms 9
Area 297 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of a paint shop building in the Smolevichi district, Zadomlya village. 297 m2 on a plot…
$77,800
Leave a request
Manufacture 890 m² in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Manufacture 890 m²
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 890 m²
A woodworking production base is offered for sale) in ag.Sloboda Smolevichi district of the …
$800,000
Leave a request
