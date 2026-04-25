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  3. Astrosycki sielski Saviet
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Shops for sale in Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Shop 119 m² in Astrosycy, Belarus
Shop 119 m²
Astrosycy, Belarus
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer for sale a building (NZKS) for the placement of a store or cafe in Ag. Ostroshitsy,…
$85,000
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