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Monthly rent of commercial properties in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus

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Commercial property 78 m² in Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Commercial property 78 m²
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/2
A multifunctional room is rented. Suitable for both office and shop, salon etc. Excellent lo…
$367
per month
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