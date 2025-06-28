Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Asipovichy District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Asipovichy District, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 176 m²
For sale a house in a picturesque place on the banks of the Berezin River with a swimming po…
$270,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Asipovichy District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go