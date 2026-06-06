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Houses for sale in Ashmyany, Belarus

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4 properties total found
House in Ashmyany, Belarus
House
Ashmyany, Belarus
Area 91 m²
Not just a home, but the beginning of a new page. Sun, sky, serenity! House Ag Krakowka! In …
$26,526
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House in Ashmyany, Belarus
House
Ashmyany, Belarus
Area 91 m²
Not just a home, but the beginning of a new page. Sun, sky, serenity! House Ag Krakowka! In …
$26,526
Leave a request
Cottage in Ashmyany, Belarus
Cottage
Ashmyany, Belarus
Area 158 m²
On a well-maintained plot of land with an area of 0.25 hectares there is a modern, high-qual…
$129,000
Leave a request
Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
Cottage in Ashmyany, Belarus
Cottage
Ashmyany, Belarus
Area 158 m²
On a well-maintained plot of land with an area of 0.25 hectares there is a modern, high-qual…
$129,000
Leave a request
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